Spirent Communications Plc 6.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 255 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.7% from the opening price of 239 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 57 points and decreased 5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 263.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 141 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 227.20 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 209.90. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,463,850. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,364,184,410 GBP.

