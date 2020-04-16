Spirent Communications Plc 20.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 270 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.8% from today’s opening price of 223.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 43.9 points and decreased 4.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 263.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 141 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 227.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 210.27. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,489,600. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,394,771,504 GBP.

