Spirent Communications Plc 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Spirent Communications Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 230 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 236.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 34 points and increased 31.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 263.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 141 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 226.56 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 208.22. There are currently 796,453,382 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,476,499. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,449,828,274 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn