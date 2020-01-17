Spirent Communications Plc 2.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 222 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.6% from today’s opening price of 228 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.5 points and increased 26.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 253.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 137 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 225.72 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 187.95. There are currently 131,213,725 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,560,938. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,396,423,233 GBP.