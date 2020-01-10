Spirent Communications Plc 18.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 238 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.7% from today’s opening price of 200.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.5 points and decreased 1.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 253.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 118.6 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 222.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 185.68. There are currently 133,701,218 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,042,108. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,248,461,151 GBP.