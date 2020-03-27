Spirent Communications Plc 16% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 173 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -16.0% from the opening price of 206 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 24.5 points and decreased 45 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 263.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 139.2 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 228.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 205.65. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,247,587. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,179,438,378 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn