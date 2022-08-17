Spirent Communications Plc 12.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications Plc with ticker (LON:SPT) now has a potential upside of 12.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spirent Communications Plc share price of 261 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.9%. Trading has ranged between 210 (52 week low) and 311 (52 week high) with an average of 941,966 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,651,040,079.



Spirent Communications plc provides automated testing and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. Its segments include Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides solutions that automate service turn-up, monitoring and troubleshooting of live fifth-generation wireless (5G), long-term evolution, ethernet, secure digital wide area network, and cloud networks. The Networks & Security segment is engaged in /Internet protocol performance testing, and automotive ethernet, and develops test methodologies, tools and services for virtualized networks and cloud. It provides consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and proactive security validation solutions. It serves various industries, including enterprise, automotive, and transportation. Its lab and test automation solutions enables its customers to consolidate and transform physical labs into Web-accessible resources for remote, automated testing.







