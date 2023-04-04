Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Spirent Communications Plc 12.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Spirent Communications Plc with ticker (LON:SPT) now has a potential upside of 12.0% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spirent Communications Plc share price of 179 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 12.0%. Trading has ranged between 160 (52 week low) and 294 (52 week high) with an average of 3,080,141 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,102,523,464.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated testing and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. Its segments include Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides solutions that automate service turn-up, monitoring and troubleshooting of live fifth-generation wireless (5G), long-term evolution, ethernet, secure digital wide area network, and cloud networks. The Networks & Security segment is engaged in /Internet protocol performance testing, and automotive ethernet, and develops test methodologies, tools and services for virtualized networks and cloud. It provides consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and proactive security validation solutions. It serves various industries, including enterprise, automotive, and transportation. Its lab and test automation solutions enables its customers to consolidate and transform physical labs into Web-accessible resources for remote, automated testing.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/z4HWy
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.