Spirent Communications Plc 11.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 270 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.8% from today’s opening price of 241.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18.5 points and increased 26 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 263.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 137.22 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 237.76 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 201.60. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,720,916. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,431,476,017 GBP.

