Spirent Communications Plc 11.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Investec

Spirent Communications Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Investec. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Investec have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.5% from today’s opening price of 226 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9 points and increased 30.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 253.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 110.8 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 220.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 184.52. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,988,335. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,385,595,376 GBP.