Spirent Communications Plc 0.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Spirent Communications Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Spirent Communications Plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 220 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.5% from the opening price of 221 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9 points and increased 14.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 253.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 137.22 GBX.

Spirent Communications Plc has a 50 day moving average of 231.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 193.71. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,858,025. Market capitalisation for LON:SPT is £1,333,597,315 GBP.