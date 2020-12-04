Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 68.56. With the stocks previous close at 64.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.79 while the 200 day moving average is 61.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,307m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spireenergy.com

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.