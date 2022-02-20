Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 61 with a mean TP of 68. With the stocks previous close at 63.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 64.59 while the 200 day moving average is 67.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,255m. Company Website: https://www.spireenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,467m based on the market concensus.

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.