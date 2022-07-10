Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81.5 and 67 with the average target price sitting at 74.19. Now with the previous closing price of 71.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.88 and the 200 day moving average is 68.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,721m. Find out more information at: https://www.spireenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,840m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.