Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Spire Inc. with ticker code (SR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 67 and has a mean target at 73.33. Now with the previous closing price of 71.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 67.73 while the 200 day moving average is 71.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,609m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.spireenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,717m based on the market concensus.

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.