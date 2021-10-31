Twitter
Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 70 and has a mean target at 76.9. Now with the previous closing price of 63.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.1. The company has a market cap of $3,244m. Find out more information at: http://www.spireenergy.com

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

