Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Spire Inc. with ticker code (SR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 69.67. With the stocks previous close at 70.81 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.39 while the 200 day moving average is 71.45. The company has a market cap of $3,683m. Find out more information at: https://www.spireenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,623m based on the market concensus.

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.