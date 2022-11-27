Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 73.33. With the stocks previous close at 73.66 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day MA is 67.46 while the 200 day moving average is 71.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,920m. Visit the company website at: https://www.spireenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,903m based on the market concensus.

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.