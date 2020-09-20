Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 68.67. With the stocks previous close at 53.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.2 while the 200 day moving average is 67.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.spireenergy.com

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

