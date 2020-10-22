Spire Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Spire Inc. found using ticker (SR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 65.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day MA is 54.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,964m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spireenergy.com

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn