Spire Healthcare Group PLC 5.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Spire Healthcare Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Spire Healthcare Group PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 121 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.8% from today’s opening price of 128.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.4 points and increased 13.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 145 GBX while the 52 week low is 95.25 GBX.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 134.85 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 122.37. There are currently 401,081,391 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 801,657. Market capitalisation for LON:SPI is £515,389,587 GBP.