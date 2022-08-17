Spire Healthcare Group PLC 22.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group PLC with ticker (LON:SPI) now has a potential upside of 22.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 305 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spire Healthcare Group PLC share price of 238 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.1%. Trading has ranged between 201 (52 week low) and 257 (52 week high) with an average of 849,229 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £974,638,895.



Spire Healthcare Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates independent hospital group. The Company invests in hospital and electronic-based private General Practitioner (GP) services for referrals process and help patients take control of their health. The Company provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas, including orthopedics, gynecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. It provides independent volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom. The Company also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services under the Perform brand. The Company treats patients through a variety of routes, including private medical insurance (PMI), self-pay and National Health Service (NHS). The Company operates approximately 40 hospitals and eight clinics.







