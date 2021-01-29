SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC OR – Consensus Indicates Potential -41.8% Downside

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC OR with EPIC code (LON:SPX) have now 13 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £72.50 and £60. with a mean TP of £66.20. Now with the previous closing price of £113.80 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -41.8%. The 50 day MA is £111.33 and the 200 day MA is £109.62. The company has a market cap of £8b. Find out more information at: http://www.spiraxsarcoengineering.com

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, semiconductor, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.