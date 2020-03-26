Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 8900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.9% from the opening price of 8175 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 725 points and decreased 1095 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 9535 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 7000 GBX.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,012.77 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 8,628.96. There are currently 73,666,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 267,265. Market capitalisation for LON:SPX is £5,911,748,341 GBP.

