Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 8.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 8300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.9% from today’s opening price of 9115 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 50 points and increased 1585 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 9445 GBX while the year low share price is currently 6210 GBX.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 50 day moving average of 8,915.85 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 8,504.80. There are currently 73,666,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 185,003. Market capitalisation for LON:SPX is £6,711,031,450 GBP.