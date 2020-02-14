Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 6.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 8710 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.3% from today’s opening price of 9300 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 165 points and increased 800 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 9535 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 6605 GBX.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,110.71 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 8,598.34. There are currently 73,666,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 117,901. Market capitalisation for LON:SPX is £6,836,264,748 GBP.