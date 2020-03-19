Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SPX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 8900 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 4.0% from the opening price of 8560 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 640 points and decreased 500 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 9535 GBX while the 52 week low is 6950 GBX.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,065.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 8,636.38. There are currently 73,666,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 213,979. Market capitalisation for LON:SPX is £6,051,714,968 GBP.

