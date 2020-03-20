Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 15.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SPX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 7200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -15.7% from today’s opening price of 8540 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 860 points and decreased 480 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 9535 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 6950 GBX.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,056.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 8,635.39. There are currently 73,666,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 227,114. Market capitalisation for LON:SPX is £6,095,914,956 GBP.

