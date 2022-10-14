Follow us on:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc 14.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc with ticker (LON:SPX) now has a potential upside of 14.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 12,250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc share price of 10,455 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.7%. Trading has ranged between 9,008 (52 week low) and 17,225 (52 week high) with an average of 191,162 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,786,447,291.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is an industrial engineering company. It is engaged in the control and management of steam, electric thermal solutions, peristaltic pumping and associated fluid path technologies. Its segments include Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions, and Watson-Marlow. Its segments provide engineered products, services and solutions. Its offering to customers includes products and packages for condensate management, heat control and thermal energy management, which includes site surveys, energy audits and training. Its Steam Specialties segment include Spirax Sarco and Gestra brands. It has developed a range of first-fit and retrofit heating solutions, as well as thermal energy storage applications. It provides electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, heat tracing, and a range of component technologies through Chromalox and Thermocoax brands. Watson-Marlow segment makes peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies.



