SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING OR – Consensus Indicates Potential -58.0% Downside

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING OR with EPIC code (LON:SPX) now have 13 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £72.50 and £60. with the average target price sitting at £66.20. With the shares previous close at £157.65 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -58.0%. The 50 day MA is £143.55 and the 200 day MA is £124.99. The company has a market cap of £11b. Visit the company website at: http://www.spiraxsarcoengineering.com

Spirax-Sarco Engineering provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, water and wastewater, and pulp and paper, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.