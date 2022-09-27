Speedy Hire Plc 24.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Speedy Hire Plc with ticker (LON:SDY) now has a potential upside of 24.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 52 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Speedy Hire Plc share price of 39 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.9%. Trading has ranged between 37 (52 week low) and 72 (52 week high) with an average of 883,633 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £186,440,470.



Speedy Hire Plc is engaged in providing tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets. Its segment includes UK and Ireland, and Corporate. The UK and Ireland segment delivers asset management services. It provides equipment hire to building and site works, heating, drying ,and cooling, lifting, and handling, pipework and engineering, power tools, and plant and waste management. Its sales include rail, site, survey, tools, and equipment, cutting, grinding, and sanding. It provides various training, such as access training, powered access training, crane operations and lift training, fire training, first aid training, health, safety and environment training, speedy powered access, confined space training and plant operator training. It provides a range of services, including aviation services, partnered services, fuel solutions, advisory/technical services, and powered access specialist services.







