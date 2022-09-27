Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Speedy Hire Plc 24.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Speedy Hire Plc with ticker (LON:SDY) now has a potential upside of 24.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 52 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Speedy Hire Plc share price of 39 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.9%. Trading has ranged between 37 (52 week low) and 72 (52 week high) with an average of 883,633 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £186,440,470.

Speedy Hire Plc is engaged in providing tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets. Its segment includes UK and Ireland, and Corporate. The UK and Ireland segment delivers asset management services. It provides equipment hire to building and site works, heating, drying ,and cooling, lifting, and handling, pipework and engineering, power tools, and plant and waste management. Its sales include rail, site, survey, tools, and equipment, cutting, grinding, and sanding. It provides various training, such as access training, powered access training, crane operations and lift training, fire training, first aid training, health, safety and environment training, speedy powered access, confined space training and plant operator training. It provides a range of services, including aviation services, partnered services, fuel solutions, advisory/technical services, and powered access specialist services.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.