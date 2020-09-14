Spectrum Brands Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Spectrum Brands Holdings with ticker code (SPB) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 67.5. Now with the previous closing price of 59.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.85 and the 200 day MA is 46.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,573m. Company Website: http://www.spectrumbrands.com

Spectrum Brands Holdings operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company’s Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company’s Global Pet Supplies segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature’s Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, and GloFish brand names. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings in July 2018. Spectrum Brands Holdings is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

