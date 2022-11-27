Spectrum Brands Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

Spectrum Brands Holdings found using ticker (SPB) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 86.14. With the stocks previous close at 49.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.9 while the 200 day moving average is 71.87. The company has a market cap of $2,031m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $3,538m based on the market concensus.