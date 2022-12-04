Spectrum Brands Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.5% Upside

Spectrum Brands Holdings found using ticker (SPB) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 81.86. With the stocks previous close at 52.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.5%. The 50 day MA is 45.71 and the 200 day MA is 70.88. The market cap for the company is $2,720m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $4,228m based on the market concensus.