Spectrum Brands Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Spectrum Brands Holdings with ticker code (SPB) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is 'Buy'. The target price ranges between 110 and 67 and has a mean target at 82.86. With the stocks previous close at 63.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.63. The market cap for the company is $2,570m.

The potential market cap would be $3,334m based on the market concensus.