Spectris plc 6.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Spectris plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SXS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Spectris plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.2% from today’s opening price of 2504 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 162 points and decreased 251 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 3072 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2058 GBX.

Spectris plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,584.21 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,610.74. There are currently 116,029,090 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 469,920. Market capitalisation for LON:SXS is £3,045,763,612 GBP.

