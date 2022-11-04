Spectris plc 20.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Spectris plc with ticker (LON:SXS) now has a potential upside of 20.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 3,650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spectris plc share price of 2,901 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.5%. Trading has ranged between 2,371 (52 week low) and 3,952 (52 week high) with an average of 313,667 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,137,568,460.



Spectris plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides customers with expert insight through its advanced instruments and test equipment, augmented through its software and services. The Company’s segments include Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Industrial Solutions division (ISD). The Malvern Panalytical segment provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. The operating companies in this segment are Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences. The HBK segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment, software and services for product design optimization, and manufacturing control. The operating companies in this segment are Hottinger, Bruel & Kjaer and VI-grade. The ISD segment comprises a portfolio of niche businesses.







