Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Spectris plc 20.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Spectris plc with ticker (LON:SXS) now has a potential upside of 20.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 3,650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spectris plc share price of 2,901 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.5%. Trading has ranged between 2,371 (52 week low) and 3,952 (52 week high) with an average of 313,667 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,137,568,460.

Spectris plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides customers with expert insight through its advanced instruments and test equipment, augmented through its software and services. The Company’s segments include Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Industrial Solutions division (ISD). The Malvern Panalytical segment provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. The operating companies in this segment are Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences. The HBK segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment, software and services for product design optimization, and manufacturing control. The operating companies in this segment are Hottinger, Bruel & Kjaer and VI-grade. The ISD segment comprises a portfolio of niche businesses.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.