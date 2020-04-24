Spectris plc 15.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Spectris plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SXS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Spectris plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2940 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.2% from the opening price of 2553 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 309 points and decreased 221 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 3072 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2058 GBX.

Spectris plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,587.19 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,611.27. There are currently 116,029,090 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 475,692. Market capitalisation for LON:SXS is £3,012,115,176 GBP.

