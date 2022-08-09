Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Spectris plc 13.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Spectris plc with ticker (LON:SXS) now has a potential upside of 13.4% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 3,485 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spectris plc share price of 3,017 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,371 (52 week low) and 4,167 (52 week high) with an average of 275,641 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,152,107,140.

Spectris plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides instruments, test equipment and software for industrial applications. The Company also provides a range of support services, such as training, technical support, spare parts, calibration and maintenance. Its segments include Malvern Panalytical, Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer (HBK), and Industrial Solutions division (ISD). The Malvern Panalytical platform provides advanced measurement and materials characterization, accelerating efficiency in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing. The HBK platform provides differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions to help customers accelerate product development. It sells its products direct to customers and to the wholesale market (distributors). The ISD is a portfolio of precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It comprises Particle Measuring Systems, Red Lion Controls and Servomex.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.