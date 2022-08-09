Spectris plc 13.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Spectris plc with ticker (LON:SXS) now has a potential upside of 13.4% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 3,485 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spectris plc share price of 3,017 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,371 (52 week low) and 4,167 (52 week high) with an average of 275,641 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,152,107,140.



Spectris plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides instruments, test equipment and software for industrial applications. The Company also provides a range of support services, such as training, technical support, spare parts, calibration and maintenance. Its segments include Malvern Panalytical, Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer (HBK), and Industrial Solutions division (ISD). The Malvern Panalytical platform provides advanced measurement and materials characterization, accelerating efficiency in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing. The HBK platform provides differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions to help customers accelerate product development. It sells its products direct to customers and to the wholesale market (distributors). The ISD is a portfolio of precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It comprises Particle Measuring Systems, Red Lion Controls and Servomex.







