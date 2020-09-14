SP Plus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.2% Upside

SP Plus Corporation found using ticker (SP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 34 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 31.67. With the stocks previous close at 19.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spplus.com

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services. The company also offers shuttle bus vehicles and the drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; remote airline check-in services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; valet services; and remote parking management services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and multi-platform marketing services. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+ and Bags brands. SP Plus Corporation serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, healthcare facilities and medical centers, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, and airlines and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

