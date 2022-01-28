SP Plus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.9% Upside

SP Plus Corporation with ticker code (SP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 51 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 45.67. Now with the previous closing price of 27.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 64.9%. The 50 day MA is 28.31 and the 200 day moving average is 30.92. The market cap for the company is $631m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.spplus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,041m based on the market concensus.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. The company also offers shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services; delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and valet services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. Further, the company provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.