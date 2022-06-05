Twitter
SP Plus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

SP Plus Corporation with ticker code (SP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 57 and 46 with a mean TP of 50. Now with the previous closing price of 32.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.0%. The 50 day MA is 30.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.91. The market cap for the company is $743m. Company Website: https://www.spplus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,144m based on the market concensus.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

