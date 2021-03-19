SP Plus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

SP Plus Corporation with ticker code (SP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 39 with a mean TP of 40.33. Now with the previous closing price of 34.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.33. The market cap for the company is $804m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.spplus.com

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. The company also offers shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services; delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and valet services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. Further, the company provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.