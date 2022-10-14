Sovereign Metals Limited 72.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals Limited with ticker (LON:SVML) now has a potential upside of 72.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 84 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sovereign Metals Limited share price of 23 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 72.6%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 23 (52 week high) with an average of 25,700 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £176,578,125.



Sovereign Metals Limited is an Australia-based company that is focused on the exploration and development of its Kasiya rutile project (Kasiya) in Malawi. The Company’s projects include the Rutile project, Malingunde Graphite project, and Malawi & Infrastructure. Kasiya is a strategic natural rutile deposit, which has mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 605 metric tons (Mt) at 0.98% rutile, including a high-grade component of 137Mt at 1.41% rutile. The area covered by the Kasiya MRE is approximately 49 square kilometers. Its Malingunde Graphite project is located at Malingunde, approximately 15 kilometers from Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital city. Malawi & Infrastructure project is a rutile province located in Malawi, a stable, transparent jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, including grid power, road network, and established labor pool.







