Sovereign Metals Limited 72.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 84 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sovereign Metals Limited share price of 23 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 72.4%. Trading has ranged between 20 (52 week low) and 54 (52 week high) with an average of 24,986 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £190,704,416.



Sovereign Metals Limited is an Australia-based company that is focused on the exploration and development of its Kasiya rutile project (Kasiya) in Malawi. The Company’s projects include the Rutile project, Malingunde Graphite project, and Malawi & Infrastructure. Kasiya is a strategic natural rutile deposit, which has mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 605 metric tons (Mt) at 0.98% rutile, including a high-grade component of 137Mt at 1.41% rutile. The area covered by the Kasiya MRE is approximately 49 square kilometers. Its Malingunde Graphite project is located at Malingunde, approximately 15 kilometers from Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital city. Malawi & Infrastructure project is a rutile province located in Malawi, a stable, transparent jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, including grid power, road network, and established labor pool.







