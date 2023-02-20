Southwestern Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.1% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company found using ticker (SWN) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.7 while the 200 day moving average is 6.74. The company has a market cap of $5,485m. Find out more information at: https://www.swn.com

The potential market cap would be $9,218m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.