Southwestern Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company with ticker code (SWN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 3.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,732m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swn.com

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

