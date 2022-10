Southwestern Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.5% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company found using ticker (SWN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 11.22. With the stocks previous close at 6.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 70.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.01 and the 200 day moving average is 6.66. The market cap for the company is $7,262m. Company Website: https://www.swn.com

The potential market cap would be $12,382m based on the market concensus.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.