Southwestern Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company with ticker code (SWN) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 10.95. Now with the previous closing price of 7.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.89. The market cap for the company is $7,902m. Visit the company website at: https://www.swn.com

The potential market cap would be $11,984m based on the market concensus.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.