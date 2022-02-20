Southwestern Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company found using ticker (SWN) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.09. Now with the previous closing price of 4.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,193m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.swn.com

The potential market cap would be $7,751m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.